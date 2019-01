× IMPD hoping to drive up recruitment numbers

INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, Indianapolis Metro Police and mayor Joe Hogsett announced their plan to give a $12,000 pay raise for first and second year recruits.

Next month, there’s an opportunity for interested applicants to streamline the screening process by doing a written and physical test, as well as sitting through an interview in just one day.

IMPD recruiting unit lieutenant Ida Williams talked about the process on Fox 59 morning news.