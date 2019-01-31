Indiana under Winter Weather Advisory: Bitter cold moving out, but snow moving in

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

The bitter cold air is receding and temperatures are finally rising back into the teens after being in the single digits and sub-zero for 40 hours straight.

We’ve traded our Wind Chill Warning for a Winter Weather Advisory this evening. That advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. Therefore, our attention now is shifting to the snowfall. Pockets of flurries have already begun in the area. However, the main event won’t really begin until we get into the evening hours, 7 p.m. and later. This will be a quick hitting system, capable of dropping several inches of snow very quickly. Most of us will likely see between 2″ to 4″ of snow by early tomorrow morning. However, a narrow band of locally higher amounts, closer to 5″, is in the mix too.

Slick roads and reduced visibility are the main concerns as this system passes. Allow yourself extra time on the roads tonight and for the morning commute tomorrow. Sick of the cold? Here’s something to look forward to. February will bring a surge of warmth near 60 degrees by the late weekend and early next week.