Raise of up to 22 percent approved for all IPS non-teaching staff members

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A proposal approved by the Indianapolis Public Schools’ board Thursday will provide between 3 and 22 percent raises to all of the district’s non-teaching staff.

The raises include both employees unionized through AFSCME and non-bargaining employees. They will also apply to positions that are currently open as the district seeks to fill high-turnover jobs.

According to district administrators, the raises would mark the first base salary increase for most non-teaching staff in 10 years.

Here is the breakdown for AFSCME employees:

Food center drivers: 4%

Food center workers: 22%

All other unionized positions: 3%

Non-food center staff with 10 years or more employment: additional $500 bonus

Additionally, here is the breakdown for non-unionized employees:

Police officers: 10%

Elementary food service managers and assistants: 11.5%

High school food service managers and workers: 4%

All other non-unionized positions: 3%

Non-food service staff with 10 years or more employment: additional $500 bonus

The largest raise comes for workers at the district’s food center, which prepares and packages meals that are sent throughout the district. Administrators pointed to a 16% turnover and difficulty recruiting for the positions as reasons for the 22% hike in pay. Currently, such positions pay between $10.16 and $14.62 an hour.