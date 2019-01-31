× Lawrence officer walks away from 3-car crash without serious injuries

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A Lawrence officer walked away from a three-car crash without serious injuries Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road.

Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) was at the intersection working to fix power lines hanging over the road at the time of the crash.

A Lawrence officer’s squad car overturned, and another driver was trapped in her SUV. She had to be helped out of her SUV by firefighters.

We’re told no one was seriously injured.

It’s unclear whether the accident was caused by the downed power lines.

The intersection was closed for a short time, but it has since reopened.