Oladipo named NBA All-Star for second straight season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – NBA head coaches have voted Victor Oladipo into the All-Star Game as a reserve for the second year in a row.

The Pacers’ guard will not play in the game in Charlotte on February 17 after rupturing his quad tendon in his right knee against Toronto on January 23. He had successful surgery to repair the injury on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I just want to thank the players, coaches, fans and media for voting for me, it’s most appreciated,” said Oladipo in a team news release. “I am honestly speechless just knowing I have the support of my peers, people I look up to and admire, as well as the fans. All I can say is thank you and I am working on coming back stronger not just physically, but mentally as well.”

Oladipo was averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36 games this season before the injury.

He is the 13th Pacers’ player to be selected for the All-Star Game.

“A special thank you to the Pacers’ organization and the state of Indiana for showing me love and support during this time,” Oladipo added. “I hope everyone continues to spread that love and positivity. To my teammates and the coaching staff, I could not have done this without you guys.”

Oladipo made his All-Star debut at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last year, scoring seven points as his Team LeBron beat Team Stephen. He also participated in the Slam Dunk Contest last All-Star weekend and in 2015 and played in the Rising Stars Challenge in 2014 and 2015.