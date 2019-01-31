× Polar air eases while snow ramps up tonight; slick overnight!

Another bitter start with subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills between -15° to -30° out-the-door! Nearing record lows in spots but looks like the record here in Indianapolis of -11 (2004) will stand. Skies are clear to mainly clear and a bright sunrise should be expected for most to begin our day! The Wind Chill Warning will expire at 1:00pm today, as temperatures lift out of the dangerous level and highs reach the upper teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 7:00pm tonight, as snow advances into the area! This will move quickly and steadily across the area through the overnight. Most snow will have fallen before the morning rush hour but totals will be decent and roads will be slick through 10:00am. It appears the best chances of snow will fall through the heart of the state, including Indianapolis. Totals of 2″ to 4″ inches will be anticipated on the ground before 7:00am Friday morning.

Roads will improve tomorrow afternoon, while temperatures slowly climb into the middle 30’s! This will begin the mild stretch of weather that reaches the upper 50’s by Sunday and Monday of next week…