× South Bend sets record low of minus 20 during dangerous deep freeze

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The dangerously cold weather system that’s enveloped much the Midwest brought an icy record low to South Bend.

The National Weather Service says the temperature fell to minus 20 degrees Thursday morning in the northern Indiana city, setting a record low for the date. The previous record was minus 11, set in 1936.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Roller says South Bend’s record low is “odd” because when temperature records are set they’re usually within a few degrees of the previous record, and not nine degrees.

The bitter cold is expected to ease Thursday before snow moves into Indiana. Light to moderate snowfall is expected overnight across the state, with up to 4 inches possible over north-central and east-central Indiana.