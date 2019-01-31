× Westfield shooting sends boy to hospital

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A juvenile was shot at an apartment complex in Westfield on Thursday.

The city’s police department says it happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the Casey Acres Apartments in the 1200 block of Scarlet St. That’s near the intersection of 176th Street and Ditch Road.

The victim is a male and he was found lying on the ground before being transported to an Indianapolis hospital, according to police at the scene.

The juvenile’s age and condition are unknown at this time.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the shooting was accidental or intentional.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.