× Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, but it’s a holiday people love to hate.

And if you’re still upset with an ex, you can name a cockroach after them!

The Hemsley Conservation Centre in southeast London will let you name a cockroach after your ex for about $2. Whatever name you choose for the cockroach will appear on the roach board near the enclosure.

You’ll also receive a certificate saying: “I’ve named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in the not so loving memory of my worthless ex!”Ouch!

All the money raised will go towards future zoo projects.

Or you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your ex at the Bronx Zoo. That costs $15, and it includes a digital certificate.