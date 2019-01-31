Zoobilation prepares for ticket sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- This Year'S Zoobilation theme Is "Night In The Jungle" and tickets go on Sale Friday at 9 a.m.

You can get tickets AT THE ZOO`S WEBSITE.

The black-tie fundraiser is June 14. the premium experience starts at 5:30 p.m. presented by Ice Miller LLP.

The premium experience offers early access, priority parking, an arrival gift and access to air conditioned venom lounge.

General admission is 7 p.m. to midnight. More than 5,000 guests will sample food from 70 restaurants competing for people`s choice and blue-ribbon awards.