× 20 people have now died from the flu in Indiana this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A total of 20 people have now died from the flu in Indiana during the 2018-2019 season, according to the state’s department of health.

An influenza report released Friday says 19 of those deaths were people 50 and older. The other person was between the age of 25 and 49.

Health officials say flu activity is “high” in the region.

So far this season, officials say there has been one outbreak at a long-term care facility and one school-wide outbreak in the state.

As a result of the high flu activity, all hospitals in Marion County are temporarily restricting visitors.