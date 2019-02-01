× 3 found guilty in 2016 murder of Cumberland gas station clerk

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – Three people have been convicted in the killing of a Cumberland convenience store clerk in 2016.

Friday, a jury found Tyler Miller, Kiree Hayes, and Damion Cobb guilty on several counts, including murder and battery charges.

According to court records, the victim, 24-year-old Monte Singh, died of a single gunshot to the heart.

The deadly violence started at the Cumberland Express Mart, where prosecutors say Miller and Cobb stormed inside wearing masks and hoodies, and robbed the store. One of the suspects then shot and killed the clerk with virtually no warning.

Just minutes later, prosecutors say the same suspects robbed a second convenience store and pistol whipped the clerk. After both robberies, the suspects sped away in a white Dodge.

Prosecutors believe Hayes drove the getaway car, which crashed into a ditch after the second stickup. All three suspects were arrested while walking away from the area.