VIDEO: Edgerrin James awaits Hall of Fame vote

ATLANTA, Ga. – Former Colts’ running back Edgerrin James will find out Saturday if he’s earned the ultimate individual honor in football, admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 48-member selection committee will meet in Atlanta to pick the class of 2019. There are 18 finalists. Between four and eight new members will be chosen with no more than five from the modern era.

The Colts selected James with the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. The four-time Pro Bowler gained over 12 thousand yards rushing, scoring 80 touchdowns. He added 433 catches for 3,364 yards and 11 more touchdowns.

James looks to become the 15th Colts’ player to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’d join the man that drafted him, former Indianapolis’ general manager Bill Polian, one of his head coaches Tony Dungy and Colts’ teammate Marvin Harrison in Canton.

The class of 2019 will be announced at the NFL Honors, a two-hour special that airs Saturday night at 9:00 p.m.

FOX59’s Chris Widlic talked with James on the eve of the vote.