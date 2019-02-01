Hoosiers searching for fried rice recipes ahead of Super Bowl, according to Google

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–The most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes in each state may surprise you ahead of Sunday’s game.

Google Trends shows not everyone focuses on chicken wings, pizza and chips and dip.

Here in Indiana, the data shows fried rice is Hoosiers’ top “uniquely searched Super Bowl recipe.”

States surrounding us had more traditional fare, with jalapeno poppers in illinois, buffalo chicken dip in Ohio and pizza in Michigan.

Out in California, they’re searching for baked chicken breasts, and Nevada has an interesting one with “vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip.”

Check out Google’s full report here, and click here for everything you need to know ahead of the Super Bowl.