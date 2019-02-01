× Indianapolis man arrested after dog found frozen to death was tossed in dumpster

WARNING: Details and photos in this story may be disturbing to some.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man on charges of animal cruelty after a dog was found frozen to death and thrown away in a dumpster.

The investigation began on Wednesday when volunteers with Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) responded to a home in the 2400 block of East 10th Street to check on the welfare of a dog left outside. The volunteer found the dog dead in a dumpster.

An official with Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) and a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to the scene and located the dog’s owner.

Gordon Turentine, 62, said it was a female dog named Remy. He said he owned Remy for 10 years before he found her frozen in the doghouse that morning, and then he placed her in the dumpster.

IMPD arrested Turentine this morning on charges of animal cruelty. He was also issued citations for improper care and treatment and unlawful disposal of an animal.

He was taken to Marion County Sheriff’s Office lock-up, processed, and released on his own recognizance.

IMPD says this tragic incident is another reminder of the vulnerability that pets face in the care of their owners. Pets rely on their owners to ensure they are properly cared for, safe, and loved. IMPD says when temperatures are extreme, whether cold or hot, bring pets inside. If you are uncomfortable, so are they. Those who treat animals inhumanely will be held accountable.

If you see an animal left out in the cold, please call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. If it’s at night, call 317-327-3811. If you are a pet owner who can’t afford to take care of your pet in this weather, there are resources available to help you. Please reach out to IACS and ask for assistance.

WARNING: Photos of the deceased dog are in the Facebook post below.