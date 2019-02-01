Indy man escapes serious injury after I-74 crash sends lumber into semi cab

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was sent to the hospital Thursday after the semi he was driving crashed in Franklin County, sending the lumber he was hauling into the truck’s cab.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene on eastbound I-74 near the 146 mile marker at about 1:20 p.m.

Investigators have determined 48-year-old Mark Steffey’s semi left the south side of the roadway for an unknown reason, entered a wooded area and struck several trees, which caused the lumber to spill from a trailer and hit the cab of the truck.

Due to the spilled lumber, police say it was difficult for the first troopers on the scene to locate the cab of the truck or Steffey, who was entrapped.

According to police, emergency crews spent an hour attempting to free Steffey from the wreckage. Much of the lumber that covered the cab of the truck was removed by hand so crews could get the man out. Surprisingly, police say he was conscious and talking with first responders at the scene.

Steffey was then flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where it was determined his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Eastbound lanes of I-74 were closed for over an hour for crash cleanup and investigation. During the closure, traffic was diverted off of I-74 onto State Road 46 at the New Point exit.