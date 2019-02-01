INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There are seven television series, 13 movies, and more than 50 years of impact on our culture. Now, you can get up close with rare artifacts and props used in the Star Trek films. Sherman went to the Children's Museum to get a first look at their new exhibit.
New Star Trek exhibit at the Children’s Museum
