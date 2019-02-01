× Police: Corrections officer fired bullet into Columbus bedroom where kids were sleeping

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County corrections officer has been arrested after allegedly firing a bullet into a bedroom where two children were sleeping.

Thankfully, Indiana State Police say the bullet ended up lodged into a toy and the kids inside the Columbus home were not hurt.

Detectives believe the officer, 19-year-old Nicholas L. Wright, fired a round of shots into the home on Alan Drive sometime during the overnight hours of Jan. 11.

Additionally, investigators say they determined Wright altered the scene to cover up the incident and also lied to authorities about what happened.

As a result of the investigation, Wright was taken into custody on Wednesday. He’s facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and obstruction of justice.

Wright’s employment status with the county jail is unclear at this time.