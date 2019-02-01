× Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: COVENANT CHRISTIAN’S HANA ANDERSON

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trailing by one in the final minute against Speedway, Covenant Christian sophomore Hana Anderson drains a game-winning three pointer, lifting the Warriors to a 38-36 win over the Sparkplugs in the sectional semifinals.

NOMINEE #2: UNIVERSITY'S JHORDAN MCGUIRE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University`s Jhordan McGuire first makes the layup, then immediately starts a strong defensive possession, swatting a pass, scooping up the loose ball, then driving right back to the rim for two more points in the Trailblazers` 82-17 win over International in the sectional semifinals.