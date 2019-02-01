× The snow is winding down; a slow thaw moving into the weekend!

The snow is winding down from west to east with totals ranging from 1.6″ at the airport (NWS) to nearly 5″ at Geist! No doubt, a solid thumping of snow and a big mess expected for the rush hour with multiple slick spots already being reported! EXTRA TIME IS NEEDED OUT-THE-DOOR!!! Caution: With a warm front nearby, some freezing mist could develop and will be monitored through the rest of the morning.

For the afternoon, some limited sunshine will be around in spots, while temperatures steadily rise into the lower 30’s for downtown. Where the snow totals are heavier from the overnight, upper 20’s for highs to the north.

Dry weather will hold for our viewing area tonight and through most of Saturday afternoon. But fog will become an issue for Sunday morning. This will develop, as temperatures overnight reach above 32° and snow melt gets underway! Fog and mist will hold for Sunday, as highs reach the lower 50’s.

Shower chances return to open the workweek, as temperatures remain above average…