Three semis collide, create major backups in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. – This is the scene in northwest Indiana where three semis collided.

The crash occurred at I-80/I-94 around 4:30 a.m. in Hammond.

Indiana State Police says two semis jackknifed and collided in the eastbound lanes of I-80/I-94. A third semi then crashed into them, blocking all lanes.

To make matters worse, all South Shore trains to and from Chicago / northwest Indiana were canceled due to extremely cold windchills.