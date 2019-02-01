× Vodka-based solution being used to treat West Lafayette roads when salt doesn’t cut it

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A central Indiana city is using a vodka-based product to clear the roads this winter.

The West Lafayette Street Department told WLFI that crews are using a new solution called IBG Magic, which is short for “Ice B’ Gone,” to treat their roads when their salt solution just doesn’t cut it. The solution uses a byproduct of vodka.

The salt solution city workers normally use is apparently only effective down to 15 degrees. Street Commissioner Ben Anderson told WLFI that he ordered IBG because it works in -30 degree temperatures.

“It gives us just a little bit more protection, if you will, to try to keep the roads clear of ice buildup or slick, slick conditions,” Anderson said.

When the solution is added, the street department says it can use less salt to treat the roads. Anderson said it also doesn’t leave a lot of residue that can end up in the streams and rivers.

According to Anderson, the department is always trying to improve the ways it can provide public safety.