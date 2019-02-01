Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind. - We're cruising into February and since it's Black History Month, we're taking a special route for this week's Your Town Friday.

The Indy Heritage Tour: The African American Experience is a list of stops in the city that honor the past and present achievements of African Americans who call Indiana home.

We start at a place many of you will recognize.

If the wind blows just right, the delicious smell of what's cooking inside Kountry Kitchen Soul Food spreads down North College Avenue.

Inside, the pictures on the walls of former presidents and celebrities tell the story of success. And at the tables, the diners have stories, too.

"We had 15 children in our family," said Darryl Webster. "We were raised off of greens and neck bones. Big families had to survive with gardens and so when you come here you get a lot of natural food. People call it soul food, but this is still healthy food."

Co-owner Cynthia Wright Wilson said, "We grew up on farm-pressed foods when we were children, so we just carried out the tradition to the business and I think that's what has made us so successful up until now."

To Cynthia, everyone is family.

In fact, Sue Baker told us, "We've been coming here long enough that they knew when we came in today exactly what we wanted without us ordering!"

Darryl also said, "It's really kind of a traditional place that reminds you of your history and your heritage."

And that's why it's one of the stops on the Indy Heritage Tour.

So is the Madame Walker Theatre. It's a standout building in Indy, but do you know the trailblazing woman behind it?

Madame CJ Walker was the daughter of a former slave. She worked her way up to running an empire as a self-made millionaire. She made her fortune by developing beauty and hair products for black women. That plant is now the Theatre.

Morgan Snyder with Visit Indy says you can see all the tour stops on their website and it's a tour you can take at your own convenience.

"The tour is self-guided and we even give suggested time frames, so if you're going to go to this spot we recommend you spend say one hour or two hours, and you can put together your whole itinerary," Morgan said.

Back at Kountry Kitchen, Darryl says this is a stop for him and his friends no matter the month.

"One of my favorite dishes is what I had today, the neck bones. My friend, he's from Noblesville, and he ordered roast beef. They don't just cater to African Americans. Anybody can come here and feel like they're in grandma's kitchen."

Cynthia agreed, saying, "I have a multi-cultural background. We just accept everyone. We love people and that's just the way it is."

Other stops on The Heritage Tour: The African American Experience include the Crispus Attucks Museum, Indiana Avenue, The Jazz Kitchen and the Dr. Martin Luther King Park and Landmark for Peace Memorial.

