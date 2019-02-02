Foggy first weekend of February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring for 2019. We are still several weeks out from the first day of spring, but we will certainly have a spring-like feel for the first weekend of February! Milder air is going to arrive this Saturday, which will help temperatures gradually rise through the weekend.

Temperatures this Saturday morning dropped into the teens and lower 20s across central Indiana. Areas of dense fog and freezing have also developed this morning. Black ice may form on untreated surfaces and create slick spots on the roads! Once temperatures rise above freezing, the slick conditions will improve.

The snow-covered ground and warmer air setting up over the state will keep the fog around through the first half of the weekend. Patchy drizzle will also be possible this evening and tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach into the lower 40s with temperatures falling back into the mid-30s tonight.

Patchy fog will linger into Sunday morning, but the visibility should improve midday. Decreasing clouds will allow for more sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will rise into the mid-50s and will be trending more than 15 degrees above normal for early November!

Changes will arrive on Monday as a cold front sweeps over the state. The boundary will bring steady rainfall Monday afternoon and evening. Wind speeds will pick up ahead of the cold front and the southerly wind flow will help temperatures drive up into the mid to upper 50s! The mild weather will recede behind the system. Tuesday is going to be cooler and quiet before another wave of rain arrives on Wednesday.