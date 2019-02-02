× Harry Potter-inspired beer festival coming to Indy in March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 21-and-older Harry Potter-inspired beer festival is apparating into Indianapolis Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Witches and wizards 21 and older can taste more than 20 winter, pumpkin and holiday ales, among them “Snape’s Lair of Secret Cider Potions” and “Adult Butter Beer,” at The Sanctuary on Penn, an 1875 church and event venue at 701 N. Pennsylvania St.

The Indy church will be transformed into Hogwarts, complete with the Great Hall, Diagon Alley and The Leaky Cauldron. The event also promises photos with costumed characters, including Hagrid, food from Mac Shack and live music from the Slytherin Sisters and DJ Dumbledore.

Rock Star Beer Festivals, the host organization, added the March 22 date after the Saturday event sold out in seven days.

The spellbinding soirée, which has no official affiliation with Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling or Warner Bros., will take place in seven cities this winter and spring.

Tickets for Friday’s fest are available on the “Harry Potter Inspired Beer Festival” Facebook page for $35 until Feb. 4, when they increase to $40 — assuming there are any left.

Saturday’s event is sold out, but you might be able to score a resale ticket from someone in the event’s Facebook discussion group.

This story originally appeared on IndyStar.com.