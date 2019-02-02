× Health officials warn of contaminated vaccines distributed in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Health officials say vaccinations given out at various businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio may be contaminated and causing infections.

Kentucky’s Department of Public Health (DPH) said Friday that the provider “Location Vaccination” had been giving the vaccinations at businesses since Sept. 1, 2018.

According DPH, multiple people have developed infections associated with the vaccines and those infected have experienced redness, pain or tenderness, swelling, and the development of hard lumps, or nodules, at the injection site.

Though Location Vaccination has stopped administering immunizations, it is still possible individuals previously vaccinated by this provider could develop an infection. Symptoms may start from a few days to more than 12 weeks after vaccination. Medical care is advised since infections will likely not get better on their own.

“If you received vaccine from this provider, we strongly encourage you to consider getting another round to ensure you are fully immunized and not at risk for contracting illness,” said Dr. Jeff Howard, DPH commissioner. “We believe negative side effects associated with this investigation to be linked to improper storage and handling of the vaccine. We want to emphasize that there is no evidence to suggest that there is an issue with the vaccine supply. The provider has stopped vaccinating and there is no continuing risk to the public.”

Any businesses who believe Location Vaccination (or anyone representing this company) provided vaccination to their employees should notify their employees immediately and contact DPH at (502) 564-3418.

Most of the vaccinations were administered at businesses in Kentucky, but officials say Location Vaccination also provided services in Indiana and Ohio.

“It is important that individuals vaccinated by this company seek appropriate medical evaluation and treatment,” added Dr. Howard. DPH continues to strongly encourage vaccination to protect against hepatitis A, seasonal influenza and all vaccine-preventable diseases.

At this time, it’s unclear where in Indiana the vaccinations were given.