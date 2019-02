Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Wheeler Mission invited city leaders, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, to tour its shelter on Friday. The nonprofit shelter wanted to show leaders the city's need to provide shelter for the homeless community.

Wheeler Mission demonstrated how it helps the homeless and why the shelter needs assistance. Wheeler is currently in a capital campaign to raise $12 million.

The money would provide three times as many beds and private rooms for the shelter.