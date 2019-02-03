Community Hospital East opening new patient tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Community Hospital East unveiled its new patient tower yesterday. The new tower will open Monday.

The new facility features an emergency department, as well as surgery, delivery and inpatient rooms. The upgrade also increases the number of rooms from 32 to 72. The new maternity center allows new moms to stay in the same room as newborns with special needs.

The next round of upgrades includes demolishing the old patient tower and making a new main entrance. The upgrades are set to finish by 2020.