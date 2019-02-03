Hoosiers soaking up the sun after experiencing subzero temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Everyone knows snow is a package deal when you call Indiana home.

"It was refreshing going out to shovel my neighbor’s driveway, cuddling up with my cat, and reading books," said downtown canal visitor Linda Sutt.

“She did cuddle up with me, too. I just wanted to point that out," said Mike Sutt, Linda's husband.

In February, Hoosiers expect the cold. Warmer temperatures are not usually in the cards, but everyone's wish was granted on Super Bowl Sunday. The temperatures reached the 60s.

"I was working on a documentary, so this was a perfect day to come out here to Eagle Creek and just get some footage," said Cedric Pearson.

"I brought my winter coat and I was like, I don’t need it. I left it in the car," said Julia Sanchez.

Tons of people went to Eagle Creek Park to soak up the sun.

"We both work a lot so if it looks like this outside and we both have the day of work then we’re are definitely going to try to take advantage of it," said Joseph Brackney.

Hoosiers also flocked to the canal to take a stroll.

"One thing we wanted to do was get out and walk around and get out of the house and do things without being cold," said Sarah Mahurt.

True Hoosiers know hints of green and sunny skies are only temporary during an Indiana winter. More snow and cold weather is right around the corner.

"If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes. It will change," said Mike Sutt.

Added Pearson, "It’s the Midwest."