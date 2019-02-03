IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the latest back and forth between President Trump and former Indiana senator and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats?

What about the 2020 race for President, and the growing divide among Democrats over 'medicare for all'?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, and preview next week's State of the Union address, which was rescheduled after being cancelled during the government shutdown.

