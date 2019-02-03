× Local dog recovers from surgery to star in ‘Puppy Bowl’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Hoosier dog is a Puppy Bowl champion!

Metazoa Brewing Company hosted watch party so people could see Pistachio, a local puppy, compete. People could also meet the Maltese, who was born with a congenital defect and needed life-saving surgery.

Every Dog Counts Rescue stepped in to cover the costs of the surgery. Pistachio’s been recovering like a champ ever since.

“It’s really inspiring. It’s really kind of why we do what we do. Every Dog Counts is a medical rescue,” said Dr. Tara Harris. “We think if a dog has some kind of medical challenge, they can heal and get through. We want to help them do that. It’s wonderful to see him bounce back and be the puppy that he was really meant to be.”

So how did Pistachio end up in the Puppy Bowl?

“He is so cute has such a great personality that as we got to know him, we just thought he would be a star, so we applied and he got selected,” Harris said.

Sunday’s watch party included raffles, drink specials and barbecue. To make things even better, Pistachio’s squad—Team Ruff—won the championship game!