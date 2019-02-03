× Patriots score on short touchdown, lead 10-3 in 4th quarter

9:32 p.m.

A short touchdown run from Sony Michel gave the Patriots at 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter. A long pass to Rob Gronkowski set up the score.

9:05 p.m.

The Ram are finally on the board. Kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 53-yard field goal to tie things up.

8:45 p.m.

The first moments of the second half have included zero scoring. The Rams failed to do anything with their first possession and the Patriots punted when they got the ball back. New England buried the Rams deep inside the five with its punt.

8:40 p.m.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung has suffered a right arm injury that knocked him out of the Super Bowl early in the third quarter.

Chung suffered the injury when his right arm was caught between teammate Jonathan Jones’ helmet and Rams running back Todd Gurley’s helmet on a tackle.

While still on his back, Chung pounded the turf in frustration. His arm was placed in a black air cast. The Patriots announced Chung will not return to the game.

A cart came out, but Chung walked off the field for the Patriots locker room with the cart trailing behind.

8 p.m.

The expected Super Bowl slugfest is a snoozer at halftime.

New England leads Los Angeles 3-0 on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, making for the second-lowest scoring first half in the game’s history. Only Pittsburgh’s 2-0 halftime lead over Minnesota in the 1975 Super Bowl — won by the Steelers, 16-6 had fewer points.

Denver was the previous team to go scoreless during the Super Bowl in 2014 against Seattle.

New England dominated in time of possession, holding the football for 19 minutes, 52 seconds, while Los Angeles had it for 10:08. The Patriots also outgained the Rams in total yardage 195-57.

Tom Brady, seeking his sixth Super Bowl win, was 15 of 25 for 160 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman was his main target, catching seven passes for 93 yards.

Jared Goff was 5 of 12 for just 52 yards as the Rams were 0 for 6 on third downs. Star running back Todd Gurley had only 10 yards rushing on three attempts.

—-

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to give New England a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 10:29 left in the first half of the Super Bowl.

The Patriots kicker missed a 46-yard attempt late in the opening quarter, but made up for it by capping New England’s seven-play, 39-yard drive with the first points of the game.

Julian Edelman, who had two catches for 31 yards on the drive, passed Dallas’ Michael Irvin for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history. Only Jerry Rice has more than Edelman.

___

7:10 p.m.

Down goes Brady!

New England’s Tom Brady was sacked for the first time this postseason, going down when Los Angeles’ John-Franklin Myers knocked the ball out of the quarterback’s hands late in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Patriots center David Andrews recovered the fumble and New England maintained possession.

It was the first time Brady was sacked in a postseason game since last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandon Graham ripped the ball out of Brady’s hands for a fumble that was recovered by Derek Barnett — sending the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory.

The game remained scoreless through the first quarter.

New England, which had the ball for 11 minutes and 47 seconds, still hasn’t scored a touchdown in the opening quarter in its past nine Super Bowls. The Patriots have been outscored 24-3 in those games — with the only points coming on a field goal by Stephen Gostkowski last year against Philadelphia.

___

7 p.m.

Stephen Gostkowski was wide left on a 46-yard field goal attempt that would have given New England the early lead in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

It also marked the first missed kick by any NFL kicker this season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

After the Patriots’ first offensive possession ended in an interception by Tom Brady — just the second on the opening drive of a playoff game in the quarterback’s career— the Rams went three-and-out.

New England got the ball at its 12, and questionable officiating quickly became an issue when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was penalized for hitting a defenseless receiver after Brady’s pass to Rex Burkhead on second-and-14 went for a 4-yard loss.

Instead of third-and-18 from the Patriots 16, New England got a first down at the 35. Brady then marched the offense down the field — only to see the usually reliable Gostkowski miss.

Robey-Coleman was involved in the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit — for which Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL — possibly altering the outcome of Los Angeles’ 26-23 overtime victory.

___

6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles has won the coin toss — but will start the Super Bowl on defense.

New England special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin turned up tails — but the Rams deferred, giving Tom Brady and the Patriots the ball first.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter Bernice King and civil rights pioneers John Lewis and Andrew Young stood at midfield with the players for the toss.