× Pleasant end to the weekend; tracking showers for Monday

The Dense Fog Advisory that was issued Saturday night was canceled early Sunday morning because the visibility across central Indiana greatly improved as wind speeds picked up slightly. Patchy fog will still be possible Sunday morning.

Temperatures are considerably warmer this morning compared to early Saturday. Indianapolis dropped to 17 degrees Saturday morning! We are starting off the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a mostly cloudy sky.

There is going to be more sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. The southerly wind flow and sun will help temperature drive up into the mid to upper 50s. More cloud cover to our north will result in slightly cooler highs this afternoon. Clouds will build back into the state this evening as a cold front approaches central Indiana.

Rain showers will arrive Monday morning and become widely scattered over the area during the afternoon hours. You may not necessarily need the umbrella for the morning commute, but you still will want to grab it for the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 50s despite the cloud cover and rainfall. The wind speeds will pick up ahead of the cold front, which will help rise.

Behind the cold front, cooler and drier air will move back into Indiana. There will be several dry hours on Tuesday before another system pushes into the Midwest that night. There could be a brief period of freezing rain as lows drop into the mid-30s Wednesday morning.