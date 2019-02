Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Patriots or Rams? We say Armadillo.

Stopping by the FOX59 Morning Show was special guest and Super Bowl Seer Ruffles the Armadillo - with his Silly Safaris companions - to predict the big game's outcome.

Will Ruffles choose the New England Patriots and veteran quarterback Tom Brady or roll the dice on the young guns with the Los Angeles Rams? Take a look and find out!