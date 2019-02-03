× Woman left in serious condition after Sunday morning shooting in near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the near northeast side.

The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Boyd Lane, near N. Rural and 25th streets. According to IMPD, the victim was conscious and speaking, but is still listed in serious condition. She has been transported to Methodist Hospital.

Information is still developing as police continue to interview potential witnesses and gather information.

