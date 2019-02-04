× 2 people shot, killed within minutes on opposite sides of city

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are busy investigating two separate deadly shootings that occurred just minutes apart–one on the northeast side, the other on the city’s west side.

The first incident happened shortly after midnight Monday at Skateland in the 3900 block of N. Glen Arm Rd. IMPD officers arrived at the skating rink and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside in the facility’s parking lot. The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a Sunday night adult skate when a group of males exchanged words and were asked to leave Skateland. The argument moved outside where shots were fired. The skate facility was packed with patrons at the time of the shooting, according to investigators. At this time police have no suspect information.

A second deadly shooting happened just minutes later on the city’s northeast side in the 4300 block of N. Elizabeth St. We are still gathering confirmed information and will update this story when details are available.