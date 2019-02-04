April-like warmth holds rain chances return today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a dry, mild start out-the-door this morning, with some early sunshine possible too. Clouds should quickly develop and by noon showers will be falling across the state! Steadier pockets of rainfall will be with us through the afternoon and early evening, as a cold front nears the city. Highs today remain unseasonably warm ranging in the upper 50's.

A shot of chiller air for our Tuesday and mainly dry until the evening. This will begin another round of rain that will remain through early Friday! Rainfall could be heavy at times, with a few embedded storms too. This could create some high water issues in parts of the state, while temperatures surge back into the mid to upper 50's.

Colder air swoops in on Friday with an early morning chance of rain to snow. Otherwise, colder to end the workweek with more seasonal temperatures for the weekend!