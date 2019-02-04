Celebrate Valentine’s Day with locally-made chocolates

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Chances are you've already seen chocolate filling up the aisles at the grocery store. Valentine's Day will be here before you know it and there's no better way to celebrate than with locally-made artisan chocolates and truffles. Sherman stopped by J. Evelyn Confections to talk about the perfect treats for the occasion.
