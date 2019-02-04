Community packs trauma kits for first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- On the scene of every emergency, every second and every action counts. Most of the time a police officer is the first person on the scene, and now the community is making sure those first responders have the tools they need to save a life.

“You hope it never happens, but we could even save potentially another police officer’s life with these items,” said Gary Woodruff, Deputy Chief with the Lawrence Police Department.

The community spent some of Monday night assembling more than 100 trauma kits. Inside each kit is a tourniquet, a heavy-duty bandage, a plastic OP airway and a set of trauma shears which are strong enough to cut through an officer’s vest or a victim’s seat belt.

“These kits are vital in giving immediate medical attention to those who are injured and, in many cases, when these kits are used they are saving lives,” said Lisa Rollings, Executive Director of Central Indiana Police Foundation.

On Jan. 26, five people were shot outside of Brotherman Tavern on the city’s east side. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer used a trauma kit, which is credited for saving one of the victims.

“When we first put these out, within 24 hours of the first kits going out, a child was saved who was shot in a drive-by shooting. The physicians were able to tell us without a doubt the application of the bandage in this kit saved that child’s life,” said Rick Snyder, President of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

All IMPD officers are equipped with trauma kits in their patrol cars and most law enforcement with Marion County has them as well. Now the focus is to expand into surrounding central Indiana counties and state patrol.

“It’s been amazing how many officers have found, just the solace of knowing that someone in the community cares about them and packed this kit for their protection but also so that they can protect someone else,” said Snyder.

The trauma kits were paid for through a Rotary Club grant. Each one costs about $100.

Click here if you’re interested in donating towards trauma kits for area police departments.