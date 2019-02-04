× ICAN service dogs provide cute way to deliver valentines

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Looking to send that special someone a doggone cute valentine this year?

For the seventh year, the Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) will deliver Valentine’s Day gifts — with a special visit from a service dog in training.

“It’s heartwarming,” said Dino Sierp, ICAN’s director of development and outreach.

Dog visits with a gift box delivery start at $55 and a gift box pick-up that excludes a dog visit begins at $35. The deadline to order a personal delivery is Feb. 8. Deliveries can be made Feb. 13 or 14 to locations within a 25-mile radius of Indianapolis or in the Bloomington area.

Teams will deliver to businesses, schools, offices or nursing homes, but will not make residential stops.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit ICAN, which works with inmates in three Indiana correctional facilities to train service animals that will later serve individuals with disabilities.

It costs about $25,000 to put each dog through the two-year training program and to provide veterinary care and any ongoing refresher courses the dog may need later as a service animal.

Read the full story here from our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar. Learn more from ICAN here.