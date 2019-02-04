× IMPD launching pilot program to study body cameras for officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police will launch a program to study the feasibility of body cameras for the department.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach made the announcement Monday, saying they would seek feedback from the community, rank-and-file officers and residents during the pilot program.

Officers who work the busiest shifts in the North, East and Southeast districts will get the cameras. The city and department will explore the benefits and drawbacks of body cameras. Indianapolis communities will also have the chance to weigh in.

“We will do our best to reach out to those that are disenfranchised from the government and from the police,” said Capt. Harold S. Turner, who will manage the project for IMPD. “We want to hear from them. At the end of the day, this is probably protecting them more than anyone else in our community.”

Last month, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police advocated a body camera program for IMPD. The department undertook a pilot program in 2014 but was unable to get enough grant money for expansion. Since then, however, much has changed in terms of technology and cost.

“In light of the lower cost, in light of the greater community involvement and the positive examples that we see in comparable cities—comparable cities across the country that are already implementing similar programs—I am eager for our city, the city we call home, Indianapolis, to finally join this next evolution in policing,” Hogsett said.

“This allows me as the police chief to go to the mayor and the City-County Council at this point, and say this is what a body-worn program would cost the city,” Roach said.

The pilot program will likely launch in March and last through May. If the pilot is successful and the program is approved for expansion, it will still take several months to implement body cameras in all districts.