Indianapolis DPW crews working to repair potholes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The dramatic swing in temperatures has led to more potholes popping up across Indianapolis and road crews are responding in an effort to keep up.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced 18 crews spent the day filling potholes with a focus on major thoroughfares that had received numerous complaints, including stretches of Mann Road, College Avenue and Keystone Avenue.

“The key difference between this year and last year is we actually have more people to put at the problem,” Dan Parker said, DPW’s director.

Already the city has filled more than 17,000 potholes since the start of the year.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes on the Request Indy website. Residents can also call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.