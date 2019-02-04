× Police arrest man on murder charge after deadly northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man on murder and aggravated battery charges following a deadly overnight shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrived at the 4400 block of East Elizabeth Street on the northeast side where they found a man shot in a front yard. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 39-year-old Roger Smith.

A woman was also shot in the leg during the incident; police said she showed up at Community North with a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and detained a person of interest during the course of their investigation.

Detectives arrested Adrian Parson, 31, in connection with the case. Preliminary charges against him include murder and aggravated battery.

Police earlier said the deceased and suspect knew each other and had had problems in the past. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will have the final charging decision.

39.836775 -86.052566