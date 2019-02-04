‘Rest in peace until we meet again’: Indy Eleven fans mourn loss of mascot Loki ‘Victorio’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indy Eleven faithful are mourning the loss of the team’s original live mascot Loki “Victorio” Dock.

The team shared the news with fans that the beloved English Mastiff known to fans as Victorio passed away Sunday. He was 9 years old.

Loki’s owner, Thomas Dock, also shared a video tribute in his honor on Facebook and Twitter. The clip shows Loki through the years, beginning with his days a pup growing up alongside Dock’s son.

“Tried to keep this video short, but there are just too many wonderful pictures (memories) of his short time with us,” Dock wrote in the video’s caption. “He’s out of pain and probably chasing ducks and squirrels and making new friends somewhere over the Rainbow Bridge.

“We will miss you, Loki man..rest in peace until we meet again.”

Read more from our newsgathering partners with the IndyStar.

The outpouring of support and love is really overwhelming…thanks to Indy Eleven Professional Soccer, IndyStar and all of Loki Victorio's fans. Your love of him makes our hearts sing despite the pain of missing him. https://t.co/z2fGd0rZsp — Thomas Dock, CVJ (@VetTechTom) February 4, 2019