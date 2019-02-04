Tipton schools allowed sex offender on school grounds after conviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, Ind.-- An Indiana school district let a convicted sex offender on school grounds to continue his education. FOX59 learned Tipton Community School Corporation allowed the student on property to take supervised tests after his conviction.

Court documents filed in 2014 say Morgan, just under 18-years-old at the time, lured a young girl to a park pavilion right across from campus. He admitted to placing his hand down her pants. It also says a victim told investigators he molested her everyday when she was a second grader.

Christopher Morgan was convicted of child molesting in November of 2015. He was placed on home detention and required to register as a sex offender for 10 years. A month later, the school superintendent admits Morgan was on school grounds a few times during Winter Break to take tests while supervised.

According to the sex offender registry, he registered as a sex offender on Dec. 23, 2015.

"I had no knowledge of that whatsoever," said Carlotta Hochstedler, a parent of a student.

Even though school was not in session, some parents do not think he should have been there. A state law enacted before Morgan's conviction also states he shouldn't have been allowed at the school.

"It precludes people with certain convictions from being on school property thinks like child molest," said Charles Hayes, a defense attorney.

Hayes believes the responsibility was on Morgan to not go on school property.

"They would certainly have a duty to protect any potential predator from their students but as far as someone is allowed to be on campus or not, ultimately the criminal liability lies with the individual," he said.

The superintendent said an attorney confirmed their after hours testing was acceptable. The Tipton County Sheriff's Office said they told the district about the law and even offered a room in their building down the street for tests, but the district did not take them up on the offer.

The superintendent said they did, however, immediately stop having him take the tests on school grounds.

"If it is totally supervised and there are no children around if feel it could be OK to further his education," said Michelle, a parent of a student.

Michelle's nieces go to school in Tipton. She was not too bothered but thinks the law still needed to be followed. Other parents wished the school district did that sooner.

"I am glad they made that decision but he should have never been there to begin with," said Hochstedler.