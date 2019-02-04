× TMZ: ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John found dead

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY – “Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John has passed away at the age of 52, according to TMZ.

One of his friends found his body inside his San Fernando Valley home, TMZ reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement told TMZ foul play isn’t suspected, and alcohol may have been involved.

St. John has played Neil Winters on “Young and the Restless” since 1991. He’s earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and 10 NAACP Image Awards.