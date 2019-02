Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- This Valentine's Day, instead of making reservations why not make something from the heart, that's also good for your heart?

We've got a unique recipe for dinner for two. It's salmon napoléon with ruby red grapefruit beurre blanc, or butter sauce.

Eating salmon regularly has numerous benefits, including improved heart health. Salmon is an oily fish and a rich source of protein, B vitamins, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids.