INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A person injured in a shooting walked into a hospital Monday night.

Police say they’re investigating the incident, which they say may have occurred near 25th Street and MLK St. on the city’s near northwest side. No approximate time for the shooting was provided, but the victim walked into the hospital around 8:50 p.m.

The victim is in critical condition.

