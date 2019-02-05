12 percent of Americans don’t know who Mike Pence is, according to poll

ATLANTA, GA– A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS released on Monday revealed how Americans feel about Vice President Mike Pence — if they know who he is.

The survey question asked respondents if they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of specific people in the news, including Pence. They could choose favorable, unfavorable, never heard of, or no opinion.

In the survey, conducted from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2019, 12 percent said they never heard of Pence. When the question was last asked in the poll, from Jan. 14 to 18 in 2018, 10 percent of people didn’t know the VP.

So how does that compare to other vice presidents at about the same time in their term?

Using a series of Gallup polls, we looked at the favorability of past vice presidents around two years into their terms. The most recent poll, conducted Sept. 4-12 showed that 10 percent of respondents hadn’t heard of Pence.

That makes Pence more of an unknown than other recent vice presidents, according to the polling:

Joe Biden (March 25-27, 2011): 6 percent.

6 percent. Dick Cheney (Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2003): 2 percent.

2 percent. Al Gore (Jan. 16-18, 1995): 3 percent.

