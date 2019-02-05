× 1st Taco John’s location in central Indiana set to open in Lebanon in March

LEBANON, Ind. – Central Indiana’s first Taco John’s is a step closer to reality.

Construction on the company’s Lebanon location at 2004 N. Lebanon St. has already started. The Wyoming-based Mexican food chain announced plans to expand to the Indianapolis area in 2015.

Two years later, the chain announced it would bring its first location to Lebanon. Taco John’s is one of the largest Mexican fast-food brands in the nation with more than 400 restaurants in 23 states. It opened its first location in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1969.

Lebanon’s 1,645-square-foot restaurant will be located next to Bill Estes Chevrolet and is scheduled to open in March. It will be the state’s third Taco John’s—Evansville has two of them.

“We are excited to bring these new jobs to Lebanon and can’t wait to meet exceptional candidates to join our team,” said franchisee Craig Harts. “In addition to serving our delicious, authentic food to everyone in the area, we are committed to getting involved and giving back to the local community.”

Taco John’s is known for tacos, burritos and its signature Potato Olés. The chain also features Taco Tuesday and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday.

The Lebanon location is hiring for up to 60 positions, including management support and hourly team members. Interested candidates can apply here or email tacojohns3025@gmail.com.